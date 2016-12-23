Dem Rep Cohen: ‘Hopefully Mother Earth Can Survive the Next Four Years’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) argued, “The American public’s in for a rocky ride, and hopefully, mother earth can survive the next four years.”

Cohen said of President-Elect Trump, “[T]he big question is, does he have the temperament to have the nuclear codes? And that’s going to be dependent, as Bob Gates said, on who his advisers are and if he listens to them. I’m afraid he doesn’t. I’m afraid he’s too impulsive. … The American public’s in for a rocky ride, and hopefully, mother earth can survive the next four years.”

