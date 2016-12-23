MSNBC’s Alter: Obama’s Not Most Anti-Israel President, Look At Iran Nuke Deal and Other Policies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” MSNBC Political Analyst Jonathan Alter argued against Senator Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) statement that President Obama has been “the most anti-Israel president in American history” by pointing to the Iran nuclear deal and other policies.

Alter said that it wasn’t true to say Obama was the most anti-Israel president in US history “because there’s been more aid under President Obama than any other president. He has stood up for Israel repeatedly when it’s been attacked. … On top that, you have the nuclear deal with Iran, which, according to Israeli intelligence senior officers, former head of Mossad and Shin Bet, is in the national security interest of Israel, because it helps protect Israel, which would likely have been the first target of an Iranian nuclear attack, and they now can’t do anything for at least ten years.”

