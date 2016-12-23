Trump to MSNBC’s Brzezinski on Nuke Tweets: ‘Let It Be an Arms Race’

BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race' https://t.co/X9FMNtgKPK

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski relayed a conversation she had with President-elect Donald Trump in which she was seeking for a tweet he sent about the United States’ nuclear capability a day earlier.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

According to Brzezinski, Trump told her “let it be an arms race” regarding the tweet and that the United States could outlast other countries regarding this category.

“‘Let it be an arms race,'” Brzezinski said, quoting Trump. “‘We will outmatch them at every pass … and outlast them all.”

