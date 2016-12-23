Skip to content

Trump to MSNBC’s Brzezinski on Nuke Tweets: ‘Let It Be an Arms Race’

by Jeff Poor23 Dec 20160

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski relayed a conversation she had with President-elect Donald Trump in which she was seeking for a tweet he sent about the United States’ nuclear capability a day earlier.

According to Brzezinski, Trump told her “let it be an arms race” regarding the tweet and that the United States could outlast other countries regarding this category.

“‘Let it be an arms race,'” Brzezinski said, quoting Trump. “‘We will outmatch them at every pass … and outlast them all.”

