Limbaugh Revives Christmas Parodies — ‘Baracka Claus Is Coming to Town,’ ‘Walking in a Welfare Wonderland’

Friday on his last broadcast of 2016, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh replayed two parodies from years’ past taking aim at President Barack Obama and his perceived liberal policies.

“Baracka Claus Is Coming to Town” lyrics as follows:

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town You better not work

You better not try

Get your hand out

I’m telling you why Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town If you’re a success

I’m taxin’ you twice

Gonna reverse who’s naughty and nice Hey!

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town I’ll pay you just for sleeping

Don’t work, stay home and play

You will care if you’re bad or good

‘Cause if you’re bad you get more cake So, Republicans watch out

I’m lookin’ real fly

Media shouts ‘We elected our guy’ Hey!

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town

Baracka Claus is comin’ to town The market’s goin’ down

Why do you have a frown?

“Walking in a Welfare Wonderland” lyrics as follows:

Cell phones ring

Are you listening

Every day

Less are working

A beautiful sight

That offends the Right

Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland Gone away

Is employment

Here to stay

Is your enjoyment

I did it because

Of capitalism’s flaws

Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland In the meadow we can build a snowman

And pretend that he is Parson Brown

He’ll say “Are you married?”

You’ll say “No, man

“I’ll lose my benefits if I ever get tied down” Later on

You’ll perspire

As you drink

By the fire

With the hobos and clowns

Who wander downtown

Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland

Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland

