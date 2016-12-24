Limbaugh Revives Christmas Parodies — ‘Baracka Claus Is Coming to Town,’ ‘Walking in a Welfare Wonderland’

Friday on his last broadcast of 2016, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh replayed two parodies from years’ past taking aim at President Barack Obama and his perceived liberal policies.
“Baracka Claus Is Coming to Town” lyrics as follows:
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
You better not work
You better not try
Get your hand out
I’m telling you why
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
If you’re a success
I’m taxin’ you twice
Gonna reverse who’s naughty and nice
Hey!
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
I’ll pay you just for sleeping
Don’t work, stay home and play
You will care if you’re bad or good
‘Cause if you’re bad you get more cake
So, Republicans watch out
I’m lookin’ real fly
Media shouts ‘We elected our guy’
Hey!
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
Baracka Claus is comin’ to town
The market’s goin’ down
Why do you have a frown?
“Walking in a Welfare Wonderland” lyrics as follows:
Cell phones ring
Are you listening
Every day
Less are working
A beautiful sight
That offends the Right
Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland
Gone away
Is employment
Here to stay
Is your enjoyment
I did it because
Of capitalism’s flaws
Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland
In the meadow we can build a snowman
And pretend that he is Parson Brown
He’ll say “Are you married?”
You’ll say “No, man
“I’ll lose my benefits if I ever get tied down”
Later on
You’ll perspire
As you drink
By the fire
With the hobos and clowns
Who wander downtown
Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland
Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland
Walkin’ in my Welfare Wonderland
