AP’s Pace: Trump Won Because He is ‘Authentic’

On this weekend’s broadcast of on “Fox News Sunday,” Associated Press White House correspondent Julie Pace said President-elect Donald Trump won the election because “he was authentic” and not reliant on polling.

Pace said, “I think a couple of reasons. One, he did see that there was anxiety in the country on a bunch of fronts. Economic anxiety, anxiety over immigration, anxiety over terror threats that feel different than what we maybe have become accustomed to. And I think that he was authentic. You never felt with Donald Trump like he was speaking based on what he saw in internal polling or based on what he saw in focus groups. And he understood that for a lot of Americans, Democrats and Republicans, they look at Washington and don’t believe anything that they hear. And he was an antidote to that. And I think that that resonated with a lot of people regardless of the actual words that were coming out of his mouth. The mere fact that he was willing to challenge Democrats and his own party I think was appealing.”

