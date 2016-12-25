Colbert: It ‘Wouldn’t Hurt’ for Trump to Read the Constitution

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” comedian and host of the network’s late-night program Stephen Colbert sarcastically recommended President-elect Donald Trump should read the Constitution.

When asked what one thing Trump should read before entering office Colbert said, “Well, the Constitution wouldn’t hurt because I’m not sure if he’s as familiar with it as, as, as one would hope, and it’s a pretty good read. Pretty good read. It’s well thought out.”

He added, “I actually don’t know what he’s lacking in information. I mean, if we’re to believe his ghostwriter, he might want to read ‘Art of the Deal’ because he says didn’t write a word of it.”

