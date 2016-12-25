David Gregory: Obama Has ‘Elitist’ View of Media, Sees It as ‘Silly’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former NBC White House correspondent and “Meet the Press” moderator David Gregory, now a CNN political analyst, explained that President Barack Obama looks down on the media.
Gregory described Obama as having a view that the media was “silly,” which he labeled to be an elitist view.
“The president has a bit of an elitist view — not a bit, an elitist view that the media is silly,” Gregory said. “Some he respected. He was very deliberate about those he respected and those he didn’t. I think he felt that there was the kind of, the game and the noise of media that he thought was silly and that undermined the serious things he was trying to do.”
(h/t The Hill)
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.