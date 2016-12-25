Giuliani: Obama ‘Lackadaisical’ With Regards to Terrorism

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slammed President Barack Obama in an interview with John Catsimatidis, saying the president has a “lackadaisical attitude” when it comes to dealing with terrorism.

“I think we’re going to see a more peaceful world because we’ll have a president who’s going to put his foot down with regard to this radical Islamic terrorism that’s going on,” Giuliani predicted of Obama’s successor, Donald Trump. “The goal of the United Stats of America has to be to wipe out radical Islamic terrorism, and that’s so different than we experienced for the last eight years when we made believe it didn’t exist.”

He added, “The president — the kindest thing I can say is he has a lackadaisical attitude about [terrorism]. He refuses to say ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ He treats it like these are at worst individual criminal acts…”

