Dem Rep Carson: Jewish Settlements ‘Illegitimate,’ Global Community Saying ‘Enough Is Enough’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” while discussing his agreement with the Obama administration’s failure to veto the U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the second Muslim to be elected to the United States Congress Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) said the administration has said, “These settlements are illegitimate and we have to do something about it,” because Carson explained, the “global community is taking a stand in a very real way and saying that enough is enough.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Carson said, “I support the Obama administration’s position to allow the resolution to pass. I know that President-elect Trump along with Prime Minister Netanyahu have been vocally against the administration, but the reality is very clear. Over 600,000 Israelis are now settled in East Jerusalem in the West Bank, further exacerbating tensions internationally. This is fuel to the fire for those extremist groups who have used this reality as a talking point, for further recruitment, to further expand their narrative against Jewish brothers and sisters. So if we’re honest about creating a two-state solution, something which President Clinton almost secured, if we’re serious about this effort, we have to really realize as the administration has said, the current administration, that these settlements are illegitimate and we have to do something about it.”

He added, “I think that within the Palestinian leadership, there’s a great degree of conflict and people trying to decide who’s going to lead the effort. I think we’ve seen pockets of resistance from the BDS movement, and we have seen pockets of resistance on college campuses, but internationally, I think the global community is taking a stand in a very real way and saying that enough is enough. We have to do something to at least create a Palestine that is a cohesive entity, if not a state, in a way that could tamper down on growing terroristic efforts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN