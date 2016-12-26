Dershowitz on UN Abstention: ‘Nasty,’ Obama ‘Stabbed’ Israel ‘in the Back’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz ripped President Barack Obama Monday on “Fox & Friends” for abstaining in a Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements, saying the president’s move was “nasty” and a “bait and switch.”

Dershowitz said he met with Obama previously, and he was promised he would “always have Israel’s back.”

“I didn’t realize what [Obama] meant is that he would have [their] back to stab them in the back, and he just stabbed them in the back,” Dershowitz said. “This will make peace much more difficult to achieve because the Palestinians will now say, ‘We can get a state through the UN.'”

He added that the president will be remembered as “one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever.”

