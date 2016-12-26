Israel’s U.S. Ambassador: Obama Administration Behind United Nations Gang Up Against Israel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Israel Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer told fill-in co-host Don Lemon that the Obama administration was responsible for a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned some Israeli settlement construction to be adopted last week.

In that vote, the United States abstained. Dermer argued that despite that abstention, it was the Obama administration that orchestrated the vote, calling it “outrageous” and “shameful.”

“The reason why the only ambassador that the prime minister of Israel met with was the American ambassador is that’s the only country where we have any expectation to actually stand with us at the United Nations,” Dermer said. “Look, it’s an old story that the United Nations gangs up against Israel. What is new is that the United States did not stand up and oppose that gang up. And what is outrageous is that the United States was actually behind that gang up. I think it was a really sad day and a shameful chapter in our relations.”

Dermer went on to say he would present evidence to the new administration that the United States was responsible for the “gang up” and leave it up to that administration to decide if that evidence should be shared.

