Krauthammer: Israeli Settlement Resolution ‘A US Operation All the Way’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that the UN resolution on Israeli settlements was “a US operation all the way.”

Krauthammer said, “Does anybody think that Venezuela and New Zealand spent nights slaving over the wording of this resolution? They were the ones who introduced it. Of course not. This was a US operation all the way.”

He added that the UN resolution was akin to passing one declaring Mecca and Medina “sovereign Jewish or Christian territory.”

