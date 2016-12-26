Obama on Trump Win: Culture Did Shift To Tolerance and Diversity, But That ‘Doesn’t Always Manifest’ in Politics

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview on Monday’s “Axe Files” podcast, President Obama commented on the 2016 presidential election by arguing that, “the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism. And the problem is, it doesn’t always manifest itself in politics, right?”

Obama stated, “[O]bviously, in the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow,” his vision of hope and change and no red states or blue states “really was a fantasy.”

He continued, “What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism. And the problem is, it doesn’t always manifest itself in politics, right? You know, I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

