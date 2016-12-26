Obama: Sanders ‘A Pretty Centrist Politician’ Compared to ‘Some of the Republicans’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview on Monday’s “Axe Files” podcast, President Obama argued Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “is a pretty centrist politician” compared to “some of the Republicans.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Obama responded to a question on whether he was worried about the Democratic Party turning into the British Labour Party by saying he wasn’t because, “I think that, the Democratic Party has stayed pretty grounded in fact and reality. Trump emerged out of a decade, maybe two, in which the Republican Party, because it had to say no for tactical reasons, moved further and further and further away from what we would consider to be a basic consensus around things like climate change, or how the economy works. And, it started filling up with all kinds of conspiracy theorizing that became kind of common wisdom or conventional wisdom within the Republican Party base. That hasn’t happened in the Democratic Party. I think people like the passion that Bernie brought, but Bernie Sanders is a pretty centrist politician relative to Corbyn, or relative to some of the Republicans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett