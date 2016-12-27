Dean: Biggest Help To Dems Will be ‘Erratic’ Trump Scaring the ‘Hell’ Out of People

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC, former Vermont governor and DNC Chair Howard Dean said going forward the biggest help to the Democratic Party regaining power will be President Donald Trump, who he said “was going to be unbelievably erratic and scare the hell out of a lot of people who voted for him.”

Dean said, “I hate to say this but I think the biggest help to the Democrats going forward is Trump is going to be unbelievably erratic and scare the hell out of a lot of people who voted for him. And they already are. If a lot of those folks in Kentucky and West Virginia lose their health insurance, which is absolutely going to happen, because those are the two states that are most dependent on Obamacare, there’s going to be hell to pay for the Republican Party.”

“If they go and try to privatize Medicare, there’s going to be hell to pay for the Republican Party,” he continued. “And there are going to be some smart Republicans who aren’t going to want to take that risk. But there’s going to be a lot of talk about that. Trump’s going to be on Twitter every night with some outrageous thing. That’s what they have to worry about.”