Huckabee: We Ought to Jackhammer the UN Into the East River

During Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) suggested taking a jackhammer to the United Nations after the Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements.

“I think we ought to get jackhammers and we ought to jackhammer the whole thing off, float it into the East River,” Huckabee said. “Ask anybody who would like to host it, to come pick it up, haul it off. And it’ll be a lot easier to park in Manhattan after we get rid of it.”

