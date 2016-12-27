Japan PM: ‘I Offer My Sincere and Everlasting Condolences to the Souls of Those Who Lost Their Lives’ At Pearl Harbor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI, at a speech with President Barack Obama, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said,”As the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Abe said, “I cast flowers on behalf of the Japanese people upon the waters where those sailors and Marines sleep. President Obama, the people of the United States of America, and people around the world, as the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here. And also to the souls of the innocent people who became innocent victims of the war. We must never repeat the horrors of war again. This is the solemn vow we the people of Japan have taken.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN