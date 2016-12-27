King: UN Anti-Israel Move Obama’s ‘Final Shot’ at Netanyahu For Opposing Iran Deal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week on WRCN-FM, 103.9 LI News Radio, while discussing the United Nations security resolution criticizing Jewish settlement construction in the West Bank and the Obama administration’s failure to veto it, Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said, “It was really a knife in the back and it’s absolute terrible,” adding, “above all this was his way of getting back at Bibi Netanyahu for when Netanyahu came before the Congress to speak against the Iran deal.”

King explained, “Basically what it does is it makes — Israel becomes like an evil party in the eyes of the world because of this. How does Israel come to the table now? Again, if you were serious about negotiation you wouldn’t be throwing — this is like throwing a stink bomb in the middle of everything and I’m not trying to trivialize it. It puts a sigma on Israel and it pushes any chance of negotiations back years.”

“It’s unacceptable and it’s wrong and again it’s president Obama going on taking his parting shot,” he continued. “I think above all his was his way of getting back at Bibi Netanyahu for when Netanyahu came before the Congress to speak against the Iran deal. And this is his way at getting back at Netanyahu. He certainly tried to have his operatives campaigning against him — against Netanyahu in Israel and that didn’t work and now he’s—this is like the final shot out the door.”

