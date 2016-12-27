Spicer: Twitter Is Going to Be a ‘Really Exciting Part’ of Trump’s Presidency

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Providence, RI CBS affiliate WPRI, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer emphasized the role President-elect Donald Trump’s Twitter use will have during his presidency.

Spicer called the use of social media a “direct pipeline” and something that had never been done before, which he said he was excited about.

[Relevant portion at 6:30 in]

“I think that his use of social media in particular … is going to be something that’s never been seen before,” Spicer said. “He has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth with 17 million on Twitter. When you combine Facebook and Instagram, it’s well over 40 million. And I think that allows him to add an element of a conversation that has never occurred. He can put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before. But you’re right — I mean, he does communicate in a much bigger way than there’s ever been before, and I think that’s going to be just a really exciting part of the job.”

(h/t The Hill)

