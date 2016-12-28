Morning Joe: De Blasio Admin’s Response to Trump Tower Bomb Scare ‘Pathetic,’ ‘Embarrassing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Willie Geist and columnist Mike Barnicle criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) Press Secretary Eric Phillips for responding to a bomb scare at Trump Tower by tweeting, “We’ll send you the bill.”
Geist remarked, “It’s just pathetic. It’s just sad that we’ve that reached that point, where there’s a bomb scare in the lobby, and you tweet something cute about it.”
Barnicle added that the tweet was “embarrassing for the de Blasio administration.”
(h/t Mediaite)
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.