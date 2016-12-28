NBC’s Neely: Kerry Speech ‘Firing a Flare’ ‘Across Israel’ He Wanted To Give It ‘For Some Time’ But WH Blocked It

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Neely said, “John Kerry has wanted to give this speech for some time, but was more less blocked by the White House, and when it came out at 72 minutes, it was passionate. It was defensive. But it was also, as you say, it was an appeal to Israelis and Palestinians, because he feels the two-state solution is in jeopardy. And it was also a warning, firing a flare, if you like, across Israel, to try to show Israelis that that two-state solution, and indeed Israel’s own security is jeopardized.”

Neely concluded that the speech didn’t have any new proposals.

