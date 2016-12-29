GOP Rep Franks on Hacks: Russia ‘Did What the Media Should Have Done’

Rep Franks:"If Russia succeeded in giving...info that was accurate...they merely did what the media should've done" https://t.co/NSZqUJz81Q

Thursday in an interview with MSNBC, Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) said while he supported measures to “protect” American elections, he argued the information that the Russians have been accused of hacking to underm

“The truth is, and I think that your own station sources would admit that most of what we’re talking about now is based on leaks,” Franks said. “I’m all for doing what’s necessary to protect the election here. But there’s no suggestion that Russia hacked into our voting system or anything like that. They, if anything, whatever they might have done was to try to use information in a way that may have affected something that they believed was in their best interests.”

“But if the bottom line is if they succeeded — if Russia succeeded in giving the American people information that was accurate, then they merely did what the media should have done,” he added.

(h/t The Hill)

