Huckabee: Defund United Nations — Use Money for Veterans Benefits

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) was asked about U.S. federal funding for the United Nations, which has come under fire by many domestically for a Security Council resolution condemning the nation of Israel for building settlements in disputed territories.

Huckabee suggested the monies allocated from the United States for the United Nations should be taken away and given to veterans that served under the U.S. flag.

ERIC BOLLING: Mike, before we let you go about a minute or. The U.N., we fund — the United States funds U.N. extensively — the regular budget we account for about 22 percent. That is about $600 million in 2016. But there is a peace keeping budget, we have been talking about almost $2.5 billion as well. And further a voluntary contributions, they can be $7 or $8 billion as the U.S. funds the U.N. initiatives. Should we cut that back? MIKE HUCKABEE: We should eliminate it, and I will tell you something, we ought to take that money that’s going to the U.N. and make it available to veterans who have served under the U.S. flag and make sure they’ll get the benefits they need. We are getting zero benefits. We are getting embarrassed by the actions of the U.N. That’s money that ought to be spent on American servicemen and service women and I hope Donald Trump makes it one of the first acts of his presidency.

