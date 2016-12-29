Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway on Russia Sanctions: ‘I Hope This Isn’t Motivated By Politics Even a Little Bit’

. @KellyannePolls : "[ @realDonaldTrump ] does believe it's time to move on, and look forward to the next administration." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/4SuSENk8nx

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway reacted to President Barack Obama’s decision to levy sanctions against Russia for alleged hacking that many have said sway last month’s presidential election outcome.

Conway referenced a New York Times piece by David Sanger suggesting Obama was attempting to “box in” Trump’s ability to alter his Russia policy in the future.

“He does believe it’s time to move on and look forward to the next administration,” Conway said. “Also, in the interest of the country, he’s agreed to receive an intelligence briefing next week — probably in New York by a number of intelligence officials to learn more about the current situation. And I think those who are trying to bait him into a bigger response — I would say two things to them — you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say you have just one president at a time and we have one for the 22 days or so named President Barack Obama. But at the same time, you want the president-elect to make new policy.”

I was really disappointed to read in David Sanger’s New York Times piece this evening the allegation or supposition that perhaps one reason that these sanctions are taking place is to quote, ‘box-in’ the president-elect, forcing him to take a position or otherwise once he takes office,” she added. “I hope this isn’t motivated by politics even a little bit.”

