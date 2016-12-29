Watch: Cam Newton Surprises Young Fan Before Surgery

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton . Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4

Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton made a young fan’s dream come true when he came to visit him in the hospital before surgery.

Taylor Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension, a rare heart condition that requires a risky medical procedure to save his life.

Newton used his day off Tuesday to fly out to Atlanta to see Taylor, who was elated to see the reigning MVP in person.

The two shared a big hug.

“I feel your heart, man. It’s going 1,000 miles per hour,” Newton told him.

