Bolton: ‘The Russians Have Walked All Over the Obama Administration for Eight Years’

Friday, former United Nations ambassador John Bolton reacted on “Fox & Friends” to President Barack Obama sanctioning Russian intelligence officials over hacking suspicions.

According to Bolton, the Russians have “walked all over” Obama his entire presidency.

“Look, the Russians have walked all over the Obama Administration for eight years,” Bolton said. “It’s really been a pathetic performance.”

Bolton suggested Obama sanctioned the 35 Russian officials “to try and box the Trump Administration in.”

“So, what this last burst of activity has to do is hard to say. I do think it’s intended to try and box the Trump administration in. I think it will fail. This is simply an executive order. If President Trump decides to reverse it, it’s easy enough to do,” he added.

