Dem Rep Schiff: Obama Waited Too Long to Take Action on Russia, Steps Taken Won’t Deter Them

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the new sanctions against Russia and expelling Russian diplomats should have been announced earlier by the president, and aren’t enough to deter Russian hacking by themselves.

Schiff said that while the moves are “important” first steps, they won’t be enough on their own to deter Russia.

When asked, “Did President Obama wait too long?” Schiff responded, “I think he did. I think this would have been more powerful had it come earlier, had it been in combination with our allies, that would be very tough to put together in the last couple weeks of your office, but I think these are significant steps nonetheless. I don’t think this is superficial, and I’m hoping that what the administration is doing covertly is even more significant than what it’s doing overtly.”

Schiff further stated that the steps taken so far will not stop Russia from engaging in more hacking.

