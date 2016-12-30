GOP Rep Duffy: ‘I Don’t Think Barack Obama Has Projected Strength to Russia’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following President Barack Obama expelling 35 Russian intelligence officials amid hacking suspicions, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) said during Friday’s CNN “New Day” broadcast that the president has not “projected strength to Russia,” which has allowed the Russians to “walk all over us and the rest of the world.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I don’t think Barack Obama has projected strength to Russia,” Duffy said.

“Barack Obama really hasn’t done anything tough with Russia,” he later added. “So, as he’s walking out the door, we have these sanctions but Russia’s been able to walk all over us and the rest of the world as a bad actor …”

Duffy also speculated that President-elect Donald Trump’s “frustration” with Obama’s executive order is “that this does have an air of politics” and that Obama is “trying to diminish” his win.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent