Rwanda Bans Witchcraft From Soccer After Crazy Incident Resulting in a Goal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Rwandan soccer federation has banned witchcraft in soccer matches following a crazy incident in a match earlier this month between Mukura Victory Sports and Rayon Sport.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rayon Sport striker Moussa Camara, whose team was losing 1-0, is seen in the video running over to the goal and grabbing an object before running off.

The goalkeeper and other opposing players chased after Camara in a frenzy, later resulting in yellow cards being handed out.

Minutes later, Camara scored a goal to tie it up.

The Rwanda Football Federation will now start fining players and teams 500,000 Rwandan Francs, or roughly $600, if found guilty of using witchcraft.

Rwanda Football Federation Vice President Vedaste Kayiranga released the following statement via The New Times:

Since there is no scientific way to prove the use of witchcraft, these measures will base upon reports from match officials and anything that is deemed to incite witchcraft will be put under consideration.

(h/t Fox Sports)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent