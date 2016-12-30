Two Teens Arrested for Robbing Nine-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two Florida teens were arrested Wednesday after authorities say they robbed a lemonade stand, KXAN reports.

Nine-year-old Lucas, joined by other neighborhood kids, operated a lemonade stand at the apartment complex where he lives in Hillsborough County, FL.

Things were going well at the lemonade stand until Lucas was robbed.

“I did pretty well. I made $13.41 and then I got robbed by two people. They took all the money and then they took my iPod,” Lucas told KXAN.

His mother was close by when she heard the kids yelling about the robbery, and she immediately called the police.

Per KXAN, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to the scene and arrested two teens. A 16-year-old girl was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor petit theft while 19-year-old Deante Small was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching.

The deputies were unable to recover the cash, as well as the iPod.

“I didn’t know they took the iPod, so I didn’t know and then once I found out, I was really sad,” Lucas said.

The very next day, Lucas was back out selling lemonade because he just wants “to make some money.”

