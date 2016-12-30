Uber Driver Saves Teen From Child Sex Trafficking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police credit Uber driver Keith Avila for helping rescue a teenage girl out of sex trafficking Monday night, says a Fox 59 report.

Avila had a feeling something was wrong after giving a ride to a young girl and two older women to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, CA, where the two women allegedly pimped the teen out to a man for sex.

Shortly after dropping them off, he called police to the scene.

“Police arrived fast. They don’t play. They do not play. Not when you’re doing child sex trafficking,” Avila described.

The two women, Destiny Pettway and Maria Westly, were both arrested for charges relating to pimping and pandering.

Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has been released.

Avila said the conversation in the car and how young the girl looked that led him to believe something was awry.

“I looked at her in the eyes. She had this face of innocence and (looked) insecure,” he recalled.

Avila told said when asked why he got involved, “Honestly, I didn’t think about it … they said what they said, and it’s one of those things that you just do … I can’t just drive away. I mean, of course not. That’s not even an option.”

The teen is a runaway and authorities are currently trying to locate her family.

