Bob Franken: Maybe Trump Will Eliminate Computers ‘Since He’s Gonna Be Taking Us Back to the 1950s’

During Saturday’s MSNBC broadcast of “AM Joy,” columnist Bob Franken reacted to President-elect Donald Trump questioning the security of computers in this day and age, suggesting that Trump will eliminate them since he is “taking us back to the 1950s.”

“Maybe when [Trump] makes America great again there won’t be any computers, he’ll eliminate them since he’s gonna be taking us back to the 1950s or before anyway,” Franken said. “The fact of the matter is that he is now discovering, if he hadn’t discovered it before, that maybe he doesn’t have the intellectual heft to be president of the United States. It’s one thing to campaign, it’s another to govern, and we’re finding out right now maybe he’s really not up to the job.”

