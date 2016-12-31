Brooks: Trump ‘Siding With a Foreign Leader Against the US President’ on Israel and Russia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that especially with Israel and Russia President-Elect Donald Trump is “siding with a foreign leader against the US president.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Brooks said, “What’s sort of remarkable is that, especially in the Israel and the Russia cases, you’ve got a US citizen, Donald Trump, siding with a foreign leader against the US president. There is a reason why president-elects have tried to remain mute during their transitional periods, relatively, because you just don’t want to be for somebody — some other country against your own government, and especially when you’re about to take the helm of that government. And there will be a lot of permanent people who are just going to be stuck there, who’s — who are now in a war between the president-elect and the guy they’re currently serving.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett