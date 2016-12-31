Skip to content

Brooks: Trump ‘Siding With a Foreign Leader Against the US President’ on Israel and Russia

by Ian Hanchett31 Dec 20160

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that especially with Israel and Russia President-Elect Donald Trump is “siding with a foreign leader against the US president.”

Brooks said, “What’s sort of remarkable is that, especially in the Israel and the Russia cases, you’ve got a US citizen, Donald Trump, siding with a foreign leader against the US president. There is a reason why president-elects have tried to remain mute during their transitional periods, relatively, because you just don’t want to be for somebody — some other country against your own government, and especially when you’re about to take the helm of that government. And there will be a lot of permanent people who are just going to be stuck there, who’s — who are now in a war between the president-elect and the guy they’re currently serving.”

