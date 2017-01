SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, MTV News senior national correspondent Jamil Smith called President-elect Donald Trump “uppity” for taking presidential steps during his lame duck days.

“There’s reports now he’s even upset with President Obama taking actual presidential steps in these last few lame duck days. How uppity of him,” Smith said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

