Lizz Winstead: ‘My Fear’ Is Being Punished for Speaking Out on Trump

Saturday, comedienne Lizz Winstead said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that she fears “being punished” with perhaps jail time for speaking out on any hypocrisy of Donald Trump during his time as president.

“[P]eople better be careful about what they about the president,” Winstead said. “My fear is that we’re going to be punished for speaking out. I mean, my job is to hold the powerful accountable, and if that’s going to be threatened, I don’t care, throw me in jail for bringing up the hypocrisy of Trump, so be it — jail’s gonna be super fun.”

