Bolton: Obama ‘Vindictive’ for Abstaining From UN Vote on Israeli Settlements

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Sunday’s New York AM 970 “The Cats Roundtable” radio broadcast, former United Nations ambassador John Bolton called President Barack Obama “vindictive” for abstaining in a Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements, and accused the president of trying to box in his successor, Donald Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“[P]resident Obama has very negative views on the state of Israel,” Bolton told host John Catsimatidis. “He thinks they’re the obstruction in the peace process in the Middle East, not the Palestinians or some of the more radical Arab states. In many respects, what he did in this resolution by the Security Council just before Christmas was try to define the boundaries of the state of Israel. It’s a rejection of 50 years of bipartisan American foreign policy that says that the parties in the dispute themselves have to work this out.”

“I just think it was a very bad idea. It was vindictive because everybody knows that Donald Trump has a different policy view. This was intended to box [Trump] in. I’m just worried that more is coming, as well,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent