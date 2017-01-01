Brazile: Trump has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity to Find Common Ground with Dems

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile said President-elect Donald Trump has “enormous,” opportunity to find common ground with Democrats in Washington, D.C.

Brazile said, “If it’s ‘my way or the highway,’ what you’re going to see again is another round of gridlock in Washington, D.C. You’re going to see retribution and retaliation. He has an enormous opportunity as every president in the first 100 days to show that, you know, he’s eager to find common ground, to meet with, you know, Democrats, Chuck Schumer. I mean Chuck Schumer knows Donald Trump, both New Yorkers. Have him over for breakfast, have him over for afternoon tea and see if you can find some common ground.”

