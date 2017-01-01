Charlie Crist: ‘God Would Be Pleased’ with Trump’s Shift on DREAMers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing President-elect Donald Trump saying “We’re going to work something out that’s going to make people happy and proud,” on so called DREAMers, children brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents, the former Republican Governor of Florida and the Democratic Congressman-elect Charlie Crist said, “God would be pleased,” with Trump’s seeming post-election softening on the issue of Dreamers.

Crist said, “I think it’s important that we appreciate what the president-elect has said on this issue and it’s not a softening of the heart. It’s showing your heart…My grandfather immigrated in 1914 when he was 12 and when he got here, he very soon joined the army. And he fought in World War I. He was honorably discharged. As a result of that, he was able to gain his citizenship. That’s sort of a modern day dreamer, if you will. Being a nation of immigrants, it’s important that we embrace that kind of hope, give people that opportunity. That’s what we’ve always stood for as a country. And so I would say to the president-elect, I appreciate you showing your heart and if it’s a little softer, what’s wrong with that? God would be pleased.”

(h/t Washington Times)

