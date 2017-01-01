Gingrich Says Biggest Fear About Trump Administration Is That They Might ‘Lose Their Nerve’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing his concerns over what will happen once President-elect Donald Trump is in office, former Speaker Newt Gingrich expressed his concern that the administration “will lose their nerve.”

When asked what he fears the most during the Trump presidency Gingrich said,”That they will lose their nerve. I mean, look, they’re going to arrive in Washington and for them to be successful, they have to stake out positions that Donna will not like and the left will hate. My deepest concern is that they’re going to arrive, you’re going to have the greens going crazy over at EPA and Interior. You’re going to have the government employees going crazy about civil service reform. You’re going to have the teachers union going crazy over school choice. And these are pretty nonnegotiable. I mean, if you’re serious about school choice, there is no agreement with the teachers union.”

He added, “I’m worried when they realize how big the problem is that they decide that they’re just going to do the best they can and give in.”

(h/t ABC News)

