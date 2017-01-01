McCain, Graham Call for ‘Stronger Sanctions’ on Russia for ‘Attack’ on US

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a tour of the Baltic states, Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for tougher sanctions against Russia Sunday over hacking allegations.

“We will be working for much tougher sanctions against Russia,” McCain said. “They attacked the United States of America. The hacking was an attack and it should be treated as such.”

“We strongly urge our colleagues to enact more meaningful and stronger sanctions against Russia because of their attack,” he added.

Graham said he hopes to “make 2017 a year of offense.”

He said in front of reporters, “We believe that [Vladimir] Putin has hacked into our elections in America, that he’s trying to undermine democracy all over the world, and it’s time for new sanctions to hit him hard.”

