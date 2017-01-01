Michele Norris: Make a America Great Again Is Trump’s Deeply Encoded Promise of ‘White Prosperity’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” radio journalist and former host of the National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered,” Michele Norris said President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “Make America Great Again,” is a “deeply encoded,” slogan meant as a “promise of white prosperity above everything else.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Norris said, “In the phrase ‘Make America Great Again,’ there’s one word that if you are a person of color, that you sort of stumble over, and it’s the word ‘again.’ Because you’re talking about going back to a time that was not very comfortable for people of color. They did not have opportunities, they were relegated to the back of the line.”

“And this was a country that — to be honest — was built on the promise of white prosperity above everything else. And for a lot of people, when they hear that message, ‘Make America Great Again,’ deeply encoded in that message is a return to a time where white Americans can assume a certain amount of prosperity,” she added.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN