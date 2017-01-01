Skip to content

Nicolle Wallace: ‘We Have Just Elected a Man Who Bullies Female Reporters’

by Pam Key1 Jan 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former communications chief for President George W. Bush Nicolle Wallace said President-elect Donald Trump “bullies female reporters at his rally as an applause line.”

Wallace said, “We have just elected a man who bullies female reporters at his rally as an applause line. We have just elected a man who started a hot war with a female anchor instead of attending a debate she moderated. We are in a new place. And I don’t think it’s good. And I don’t think it has any parallels to the past.”

