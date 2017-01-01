Sen. Cotton: Obama’s Sanctions on Russia ‘Not Enough,’ ‘Too Late’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the Obama administration’s sanctions against Russia were “not enough” and “too late.”

Cotton said, “It’s not enough, and it’s certainly too late. Vladimir Putin is KGB. He always has been, he always will be. President Obama has consistently looked the other way from Russia’s provocations and aggression. The DNC hack last year was just one minor item in what Russia has done over the last eight years, to include things like invading and occupying Crimea and supporting rebels in Eastern Ukraine as well as threatening NATO air ships — aircraft and ships and so forth.”

“But what has Barack Obama done for eight years? In the very early years of his administration, he sent Hillary Clinton to push the reset button with the Russian foreign minister,” he continued. “In the middle of his re-election campaign in 2012 he told the Russian president that he would have more flexibility after the election. When Mitt Romney characterized Russia as our number one geopolitical adversary, Barack Obama mocked him and said that the 1980s wanted their foreign policy back. I’m glad the president has finally realized the threat that Russia poses to the United States and our interests but I wish he had recognized this eight years ago.”

