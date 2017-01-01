Van Jones: ‘The Clinton Days Are Over’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while commenting on the future for the Democratic Party in light of the 2016 presidential election loss of Hillary Clinton, former Obama administration green jobs czar and CNN contributor Van Jones declared, “The Clinton days are over.”

Jones said, “You have to understand, I think that the Clinton days are over. This idea that we’re going to be this moderate party that’s going to move in this direction, that’s going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform —for prison expansion, that’s going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over. You can’t run and hide. You’ve got to be an authentic person from the beginning. You’re going to be judged based on your authentic commitment to the actual base of this party and if you don’t do that, you can’t win.”

