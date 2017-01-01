WaPo’s Gerson: Trump Will Either ‘Cause a Constitutional Crisis or Have a Completely Incompetent Presidency’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson said once in office, President-elect Donald Trump will cause a “constitutional crisis or have a completely incompetent presidency.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gerson said, “Well, I think pretty much even chance that we are going to have a constitutional crisis or have a completely incompetent presidency, that doesn’t know how to exercise power, which I think is another possibility in this circumstance. We have a White House, Donald Trump has a White House with almost no skill of governing. We have a cheif of staff who has never been in government, which is absolutely extraordinary.”

“He has elevated people, generals and corporate heads that have no experience in this extraordinary complex business of how you put together an administration, run a bureaucracy, produce ideas,” he continued. “So, I think there’s a deep concern about the possibility of overreach. But I think we should be also concerned about the possibility of an entirely ineffective government that doesn’t value governing experience, that doesn’t value, you know, what government should do and what it can do under the right circumstances.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN