Watch: CNN’s Lemon Gets Ear Pierced to Ring in New Year

While covering the New Year’s Eve celebration live in New Orleans this year, CNN’s Don Lemon took ringing in the new year literally.

After debating a tattoo or piercing, Lemon went with a piercing.

Kathy Griffin suggested a nipple piercing, which Anderson Cooper show down.

Shortly, Lemon downed a shot and had his left ear pierced on live television.

