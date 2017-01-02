Curt Schilling: I’d Be Voted in MLB HOF if I Said ‘Lynch Trump’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Major League Baseball star Curt Schilling said in an interview with TMZ Sports that the outspokenness of his political views are keeping him out of the MLB Hall of Fame.

“[Voters] are not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the thing I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said. “That’s their prerogative as voters.”

“If I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I’d be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year,” he added.

Schilling’s lifetime regular season numbers included a 216-146 record, 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts (15th all-time per Baseball Reference) are good career numbers, but his postseason 11-2 record with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts and three World Series titles make him among the elite.

Schilling did say that if he does not get voted in, then so be it.

He said, “My dad told me when you leave home at 18 the word ‘fair’ goes out the window. I’m ok with that.”

