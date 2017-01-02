Dog Named ‘Scarface’ Attacks Owners After They Try to Make Him Wear a Sweater

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Tampa, FL family was attacked by its dog after one of the owners tried to make him wear a sweater, WGNTV reports.

Brenda Guerrero, 52, was attacked Friday afternoon by “Scarface” as she attempted to put him in a sweater. Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, tried to pull the dog off Brenda, but Scarface then began attacking him.

Their 22-year-old son then sprung into action by grabbing a knife and stabbing the pit bull in the head.

It took police action to subdue the dog.

“Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,” Tampa police’s Eddy Durkin told reporters. “When they tased the dog, the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the taser.”

Brenda and Ismael were both taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Animal control took a sweaterless Scarface away. No decision has been made yet or his fate following the mauling.

