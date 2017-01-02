Report: White House Soon to Undergo ‘Extreme Makeover’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama’s time in the White House is fading.

At 10:30 am on inauguration day, Obama and family will say goodbye to the house he and his family have lived in for the past eight years.

Once Obama leaves, the White House chief usher and almost 100 staffers will get to work on moving Obama out and have six hours to move Donald Trump in.

Although how the Trumps want the White House decorated is still unknown, the president-elect told CNN’s Jake Tapper that it would not be decorated “Trump style.”

“I just want a place. Honestly, it’s a very special place. It’s a very special building. I’m going to be working. I’m not going to be decorating,” Trump said.

(h/t KCTV5)

