Spicer: ‘Irresponsible’ to Act on Alleged Russian Hacking Based on Report That Isn’t Final

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions from co-host Alisyn Camerota about what President-elect Donald Trump’s reaction should be to the allegations the Russian government was behind hacking activity that potentially led to last month’s election outcome.

Spicer responded by telling Camerota she was asking him to react to intelligence that was not finalized, which he deemed to be irresponsible.

“The president-elect is privy to a lot of classified information, intelligence reports. He gets briefed by his national security team on a daily basis. So as president-elect, he is privy to information that most people aren’t and he’s able to understand what the intelligence is and draw conclusions from that. One thing I think that’s missing from this discussion, is that this report that everybody keeps talking about is not final. The current president of the United States hasn’t seen a final report. The intelligence community is talking about wrapping it up later this week. So, for anyone to talk about what’s in the report, it’s not final yet. I think the idea that we’re jumping to conclusions before we have a final report is frankly irresponsible.”

